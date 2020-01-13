|
John R. Carter, 67 of Tamaqua passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020 in Bethlehem.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Cheryl A. " Sherry" (Smellowsky) Carter, Tamaqua; sons, James Carter of Reading, Joshua M. Carter and his wife Mary of Tamaqua; grand daughters, Evelyn "Evey", and Grace Carter who he adored. step-brother, Brian Cassell and his wife Angela of Tamaqua. John had a huge extended family that view him as the patriarch.
Born in Coaldale the son of the late Robert and Joan (Henry) Carter - Cassell. John was also predeceased by his step-father Calvin Cassell.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School, John earned his mechanical engineering degree from Lafayette College and retired from Mallinckrodt Baker, now operating as Avantor of Philipsburg, New Jersey after 32 years of service. John was a charter member and past District Deputy of Harmony Lodge #86 Independent Order of Odd Fellows Tamaqua and a member of Scott Encampment #132. He was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons #238 Tamaqua and many masonic affiliations.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 East Broad Street Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252. (570) 668-2550
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday January 16, 2020 from the funeral home at 11 o'clock A.M. Friends may call on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8:00 P.M. and on the morning of from 10:00 A.M. until time of services officiated by Rev. Kevin Roberts.
Interment Odd Fellows Cemetery Tamaqua, Pennsylvania.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 13, 2020