John R. "Jack" Diehl, Jr. 72, of Lehigh Commons, Macungie, formerly of Schnecksville, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Allentown. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Mitchell) Diehl. Born in Allentown, January 30, 1947, Jack was the son of the late John R. Diehl Sr. and Clara (Bailey) Diehl. He was employed as the Banquet Manager at Iron Lakes Country Club, Allentown before retiring. Prior to that he worked at the former JAFLO, Inc. in Allentown for many years and the former Cross Country Clothes in Northampton.
Survivors: In addition to his wife; son, Michael Diehl of Washington; daughters, Suzanne Tracy Boyd of Arizona, Tina Minnich of Slatington, Sharon Roth DeFulvio of Conshohocken, Jean Miller of New Tripoli; sister, Betty Moran of Schnecksville; grandchildren, Danny Tracy, Megan Miller, Jackie Amy, Alex Tracy, Andrea Miller; great grandson, Owen Amy.
Service: A memorial service will be held 11:00 am. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dody S. Siegfried officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Wednesday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020