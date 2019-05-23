John R. Evans, 56, of Laurys Station, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by his family, in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest. He was the loving husband of Judith A. (Dinan) Evans; they would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary this July. Born in Philipsburg, Pa, on April 14, 1963, he was the son of H. James and Jonalie (Ritchie) Evans.He was a graduate of West Branch High School in Philipsburg. He furthered his education by achieving an associate's degree in petroleum engineering and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh. John worked as an East Coast sales representative for Kephart Trucking, stationed in Bigler, PA, for 25 years. In the last five years, he was employed by Norfolk Southern Railway as a railroad Conductor. In earlier years, he enjoyed coaching the Parkland Elementary Wrestling Team. He was an avid hunter, animal lover, and neighborhood handyman. He was a selfless, generous, and hardworking man who would give the shirt off of his own back to help anyone in need. He knew how to have fun and had an infectious laugh that could light up any room he walked into. He loved and appreciated life and was a faithful man well-versed in the bible. He was a devoted husband, an outstanding father, and a loving son and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by two children, Jaclyn G. Evans, Baltimore, MD; and Ian J. Evans, Newark, DE. He is also survived by his third "child", or faithful four-legged companion, Lucy. In addition, John is survived by sisters, Lora Evans, Hobe Sound, FL; and Jamie, husband of Jim Whitehead, Philipsburg, PA; and brother, James "Jimbo" Evans and wife, Darbie, Spring Mills, PA. Many much-loved nieces and nephews also survive him. A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, Pa 18067. Friends and family may call on Sunday, May 26, from 6-9 PM and again on Monday from 10-11 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a Parkland Elementary Wrestling Award Fund to help one child each year attend wrestling camp or Peaceable Kingdom to help fund John's other love both c/o the funeral home.Online condolences may be made to John's family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary