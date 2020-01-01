|
John Richard (Dick) Johnston, 84, formerly of Allentown, passed away December 29, 2019 and will be remembered for his kindness, passion for science and love of family. He was the cherished husband of 57 years to the late, Joan Johnston. Born in Atlantic City New Jersey, he was the son of the late John and Helen Johnston. John graduated from Muhlenberg College. He was a devoted member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church. He worked for over 25 years as a district sales manager for Air Products in Allentown. He served as an active member of the American Welding Society, a volunteer at the DaVinci Science Center. John was an avid tennis player!
Survivors: Children-Jane Swan and husband Robert of Pottstown, Jennifer Abraham and husband David of Northampton, Ann Johnston of Wilmington, DE, John Johnston and wife Ann (Fiegl) of Bethlehem and James Johnston and Kelly (Umstead) of Bethlehem; 11 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. His sister Ann Dessicino of Absecon, N.J, predeceased John.
A calling time will be held on Monday, January 6 at 9:30 am with Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am at Notre Dame of Bethlehem. Burial will follow. Contributions can be made to the DaVinci Science Center, c/o Downing Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 1, 2020