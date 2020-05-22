John R. Knabb Sr.
John R. Knabb, Sr., 91, of Maxatawny Township, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was the widower of Eleanor J. (Noll) Knabb, who died May 21, 2015. Born in Oley Township, John was a son of the late Peter and Beulah (Prutzman) Knabb. John was a member of Zion's Union Church, Kutztown.

John was a life-long farmer in Maxatawny Township, operating John R. Knabb & Son, crop farming and trucking. John also worked part-time as a motor coach driver for the former Carl R. Bieber Tourways, Kutztown, for 48 years. John often said his hobby was "hard work". He was also known to enjoy a good card game from time to time.

SURVIVORS: John is survived by his children: twin daughters Sheila and Cheryl; John R. "Jake" Knabb, Jr., Kutztown; Lisa K. (Knabb), wife of Joseph P. Walker, Kutztown; Daughter-in-Law, Donna L. (Wertman), widow of predeceased son Steve A. Knabb, Kutztown. Other survivors include: two sisters: June P. (Knabb) widow of John J. Bruno, Jr., Kutztown; and Eleanor (Knabb) widow of Irvin Sechler, Strausstown. There are six grandchildren: Taylor, Arielle, Justin, Ryan, Mikayla, and Maya; and one great granddaughter, Emerson. In addition to his parents and wife, Eleanor, John was predeceased by a son, Steve A. Knabb, and seven siblings.

SERVICES: Services and interment in Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. A Public Memorial Service will be announced once restrictions permit.

CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in John's memory to Zion's Union Church, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, PA 19530 or to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, #100, Allentown, PA 18103.

Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
