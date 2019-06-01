Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for John Knauss
John "Jack" Knauss, 80, of Mertztown was the son of the late Harry Knauss and Thurza (Evans) Knauss, and the brother of Craig Knauss (deceased) all of S. Whitehall, Pa. John was a graduate of Parkland High School and attended Penn State Allentown and Muhlenberg College where he received an Associate Engineering Degree and a BS degree in Physics. He worked for more than 30 years with Western Electric (AT&T) at the Reading Works in Laureldale. He was also an avid hunter and fishermen and was deeply involved with local muzzleloader clubs and black powder shoots. John was well known for his ability to recreate Indian arrowheads and gun flints in an art known as flint knapping. He frequently demonstrated these techniques at the Museum of Indian Culture in Allentown and at other historic festivals and gatherings. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Wescosville. Jack married his childhood sweetheart, Elaine Snyder, in 1959. In a few months, they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage. The last 5 years, were difficult for Jack. He endured many emergencies and challenges. Having Parkinson's, he could no longer drive, hunt, and fish. This latest challenge, God said, "you endured enough, and called him Home".John is survived by his wife Elaine (Snyder) Knauss; daughter Cathy, wife of Terry German (Mertztown), and three sons Richard and his wife Patricia (Columbia, PA), Daniel (Golden, CO), and Steven and his companion Ms. Devon Schneck (Kutztown). He was blessed with six grandsons Andrew and Justin German, Sam, Jon, Nathan and Max Knauss, one granddaughter Alex Knauss and one great granddaughter Julia German.Services: 11:00 AM, Friday, June 7 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM and burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comMemorials can be made to the Museum of Indian Culture, 2825 Fish Hatchery Road, Allentown, PA 18103, where Jack was a flint knapper and demonstrator.
Published in Morning Call on June 1, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
