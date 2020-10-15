1/
John R. Kolp
John Robert Kolp, 76 of Cartersville, GA, passed away on October 12th, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. John was retired from Robinson and Robinson, Inc. of Allentown, PA where he faithfully served his clients for 34 years. He was an investment consultant ad well as vice-president. John was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He also had a very special place in his heart for animals. John is survived by his wife Kathleen, his son Brant, and three daughters: Loren, Brenda, Lisa. He also had 4 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mass will be held on October 17, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Cartersville, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Cartersville or Etowah Bally Humane Society, Cartersville, GA

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
