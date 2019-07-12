|
|
John R. Malanitch, 83 of Allentown, PA died on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. Born August 22, 1935 in Whitehall, PA, he was the son of the late Alexander Malanitch and the late Catherine (McCloskey) Malanitch. He was the husband of the late Marilyn E. (Krick) Malanitch who passed away in February 2005. John was a Parts Technician for Mack Trucks, Inc. Macungie, PA for 30 years before retiring in 1995. John was of the Catholic background.
A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. The public may call 9:00AM to 10:00AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Assumption Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019