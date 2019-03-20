John Robert Novack, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019. John was the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Chato) Novack. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sally (Heist) Novack. Before retiring, John worked as a Foreman in the Bethlehem Steel Beam Yard for 30 years. He proudly served in the US Navy as a submarine sailor and deep sea diver during the Korean War. He used the GI Bill to get his pilot's license and flew search and rescue for Civil Air Patrol. He was a former president of the Golden Eagles and Cardinal 30014 flying clubs. He was a past president of the Senior League at Bar-Don Lanes, Easton, and played the accordion in 4 piece band. He was also an avid roller skater in his day.He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Sally; son, John Harold Novack; sister, Beatrice Gombocz; and grandson, John Henry Novack. He was preceded in death by his young children, Holly Lee and David Alan; and brother, Joseph.Viewing hours will be held at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow on Friday, in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will conclude services at Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary