John R. Payne 64 of Whitehall passed away Saturday May 9 peacefully under Hospice care at home.
John was born on January 8, 1956 in Easton, a son of Rose (Trigiani) Payne of Bangor and the late Richard P. Payne. He and beloved wife former Judith Mast, were married 15 years on April 2nd.
John graduated from Bangor High School in 1973 and was employed by PP&L as a Draftsman retiring after 42 years of service. He was very active and enjoyed playing golf and deep sea fishing. The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care given to John by St. Luke's Hospice and Living Care Home Services.
He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers AFL-CIO Local Union # 1600.
In addition to his Mother Rose and his wife Judith, he is survived by a Daughter Sharon Beck, Step-sons; Lawrence Stange and Stephen Stange (Sarah), sisters; Lynn Malone(Brian) and Jeannine Capozzolo both of Bangor and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The Fiore Funeral Home, www.fiorefuneralhome.com, 230 Market Street Bangor is in charge of arrangements. Memorial Donations may be made in John's name to St. Luke's Hospice c/o Development Office 801 Ostrum Street Bethlehem Pa 18015
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.