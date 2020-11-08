1/1
John R. Schaffer
63 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away on November 6, 2020. The husband of Mary K. (Sellers) Schaffer for 43 years, he was born in Allentown to the late Ernest and Helen (Weidner) Schaffer. A 1975 graduate of William Allen High School, John honorably served his Country in the United States Air Force. A professional truck driver, now retired from the Laborers Union, he currently worked as a yard jockey for WEL. Surviving beside his wife Mary; daughter Carly E. Marinkovits with husband Adam and their children Maggie and McKenna; son Matthew J. Schaffer with wife Erin and their children Charlotte and Lucas; sisters Deborah Paul with husband William, and Denise Baltsar with husband Keith; brothers David and Mark "Stoney" Schaffer. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring John may be presented to Peaceable Kingdom Post Office Box 424 Whitehall, PA 18052 www.lvpeaceablekingdom.info

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle his arrangements

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
November 8, 2020
Peach and Carly, I am so very sorry to hear this. Sending prayers for you both during this difficult time.

Mary Kramer
Mary
Friend
November 7, 2020
Peach, I'm so sorry to hear this sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
MARIAN LECOULTRE
November 7, 2020
A heart felt prayer for his wife Helen and his children. I'll miss seeing John. He was always very happy and helpful.
Gail Barlip
Coworker
