63 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away on November 6, 2020. The husband of Mary K. (Sellers) Schaffer for 43 years, he was born in Allentown to the late Ernest and Helen (Weidner) Schaffer. A 1975 graduate of William Allen High School, John honorably served his Country in the United States Air Force. A professional truck driver, now retired from the Laborers Union, he currently worked as a yard jockey for WEL. Surviving beside his wife Mary; daughter Carly E. Marinkovits with husband Adam and their children Maggie and McKenna; son Matthew J. Schaffer with wife Erin and their children Charlotte and Lucas; sisters Deborah Paul with husband William, and Denise Baltsar with husband Keith; brothers David and Mark "Stoney" Schaffer. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring John may be presented to Peaceable Kingdom Post Office Box 424 Whitehall, PA 18052 www.lvpeaceablekingdom.info
