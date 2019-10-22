Home

John R. Shotko Sr., 70, of Bethlehem passed away peacefully on Friday October 18, 2019. Born in Easton, PA, he was a son of the late Victor and June (Applegate) Shotko. For the past 19 years John was the loving companion to Debra Lewis, of Bethlehem. John proudly served the United States Marine Core during the Vietnam War. Surviving is his son: Kyle and his wife Lauren, of Easton. Brothers; Victor of Nazareth, PA., Robert and his wife Susan, of Wilson, PA. Grandchildren; Jennifer, Kyle Jr., Brandon, Austin and Rylie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to .
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019
