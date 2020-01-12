|
Age 94, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Phoebe Ministries Nursing Care Allentown, with family in attendance.
Born January 4, 1925, in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Erwin and Ethalinda Williams. John was the middle of three children (all dec.): sister Margaret Beck and brother David Williams.
As a young boy, John ran a penny pitch at Dorney Park. Holding various jobs in his youth, he then served in the Army and held several posts during WW II, both in the U.S. and England. Specializing in communications just a few miles from the front, paratrooper, and ended his military career as an MP. Following service, John graduated from Lehigh University, then worked over 40 years as a psychiatric aide at Allentown State Hospital before retiring in 1988.
John had many interests including martial arts, magic, bull riding and calf roping, clocks and watches, other antiquing endeavors, and poker. He was called son, brother, father, husband, "fat elf" and friend, but what we think he loved being called most was Dad. We love and miss him and will every day.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Geneva. He is survived by one daughter, Mary Wise and her husband Bob, of Easton, PA; one son, Edward Williams, of Bangor, PA; one granddaughter, Brionna Wise, of Easton, PA; two nieces, and two great nephews.
There will be no memorial service at this time. A private interment and services for both John and Geneva together will be scheduled at a later date.
Cards may be sent to family at 311 W. Newlins Rd., Easton, PA 18040. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made in his name to the at .
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020