Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church
John R. Yeager Obituary
John R. "Jack" Yeager, of Allentown, passed away on January 13, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Tamaqua, Pa to the late Paul and Evelyn Yeager and has been married to his loving wife Rita (Tumini) for the past 52 years. Jack had served in Germany with the U.S. Army and had worked for Stanley Vidmar for 45 years retiring in 2011. He was predeceased by his brothers Paul and Kenneth. Jack is survived by his wife Rita, Daughter Stephanie and husband Salvatore Manda, Grandson Hunter, Brother in Law George and wife Patricia Tumini along with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. On Saturday January 18th a viewing will be held at Weber Funeral Home, 1619 Hamilton Street, in Allentown from 8:00AM until 9:30AM to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020
