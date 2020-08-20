1/1
John R. Zack
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. "Bob" Zack, 71, of Coplay, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Susan M. (Mondschein) Zack to whom he was married 30 years. Born in Allentown, November 26, 1948, Bob was the son of the late John P. and Helen M. (Buritsch) Zack. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. He was employed as a supervisor at Diamond Dye and Finish (HAB Industries) in Allentown for the last 38 years.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Susan; daughters, Jeanette M. Morales and her husband, Juan of Allentown, Janelle M. Schulze and her husband, Brandon of Orefield; siblings, William B. Zack and his wife, Karliene and Cynthia L. Zack both of Jim Thorpe, Deborah A. Michael and her husband, Larry of Allentown, Christina M. Zack and her son, John Paul Zack of Bloomfield, NJ.

Service: A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at the Schnecksville Fire Company Pavilion. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (Pancreatic Research) c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Schnecksville Fire Company Pavilion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved