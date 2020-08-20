John R. "Bob" Zack, 71, of Coplay, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Susan M. (Mondschein) Zack to whom he was married 30 years. Born in Allentown, November 26, 1948, Bob was the son of the late John P. and Helen M. (Buritsch) Zack. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. He was employed as a supervisor at Diamond Dye and Finish (HAB Industries) in Allentown for the last 38 years.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Susan; daughters, Jeanette M. Morales and her husband, Juan of Allentown, Janelle M. Schulze and her husband, Brandon of Orefield; siblings, William B. Zack and his wife, Karliene and Cynthia L. Zack both of Jim Thorpe, Deborah A. Michael and her husband, Larry of Allentown, Christina M. Zack and her son, John Paul Zack of Bloomfield, NJ.
Service: A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at the Schnecksville Fire Company Pavilion. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
(Pancreatic Research) c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.