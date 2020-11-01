John Rander, Jr., age 80, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Born in 1940 in Parnu, Estonia, he was one of five children of the late Jaan (John) G. and Edith O. (Bergmann) Rander. Survivors: Daughter, Renee' Young and husband, Brien; son, Erik Rander and wife, Christine; and sisters, Maarja Latshaw and her husband, Robert, and Esther Pivarnik and her husband, John. He was predeceased by his sisters Eva Romano and Ruth DeRosa. He also leaves grandchildren, Jarrid, Aaron, Zachary, Megan, Sarah, and Jeffrey.



Services: A memorial service will take place at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem PA 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Allentown



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store