John "Trampy" Richard Cope, 59, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was the widower of Douglas B. Stauffer. Born on November 25, 1960 in Allentown he was a son of the late Paul E. Cope Sr. and Elsie (Wasser) Cope. John worked in Quality Assurance for various companies over the years. He had many joys in life including cooking, gardening, hiking, motorcycling and reading.
SURVIVORS: John is missed by his siblings, Paul E. Cope Jr., and wife Debra, Bill Cope, and wife Debra Deborah, and Bob Cope and his wife Monica. He will be missed by his nieces Ryan and Sophie and nephew Patrick.
SERVICES: A celebration of Trampy's life will be held post-pandemic. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in John's memory to Central Moravian foodbank online at https://www.centralmoravianchurch.org/donate/
, or checks may be sent to Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church Street, Bethlehem PA 18018-5821, with "Food Pantry" written in the memo and a notation that the donation is in memory of John Cope.