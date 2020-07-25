1/1
John Richard "Trampy" Cope
1960 - 2020
John "Trampy" Richard Cope, 59, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was the widower of Douglas B. Stauffer. Born on November 25, 1960 in Allentown he was a son of the late Paul E. Cope Sr. and Elsie (Wasser) Cope. John worked in Quality Assurance for various companies over the years. He had many joys in life including cooking, gardening, hiking, motorcycling and reading.

SURVIVORS: John is missed by his siblings, Paul E. Cope Jr., and wife Debra, Bill Cope, and wife Debra Deborah, and Bob Cope and his wife Monica. He will be missed by his nieces Ryan and Sophie and nephew Patrick.

SERVICES: A celebration of Trampy's life will be held post-pandemic. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in John's memory to Central Moravian foodbank online at https://www.centralmoravianchurch.org/donate/, or checks may be sent to Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church Street, Bethlehem PA 18018-5821, with "Food Pantry" written in the memo and a notation that the donation is in memory of John Cope.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
July 25, 2020
My heart is sadden today to see Trampy has past away. We have been neighbors for 30 years. He was special gentleman. He will be missed by many ! So sorry for your lose .
Olga Oberly
Neighbor
July 24, 2020
Tom Zebro
Friend
July 24, 2020
I've been friends with John for years. I had a feeling something was wrong when he didn't return my texts this week. I called and his phone greeting was changed. Just found this obituary and would like to give our condolences to John's family.
July 24, 2020
I've been friends with john for many years. Don't get the newspaper and had a feeling something was wrong. Just found this and leave a message of condolence to John's family.
Tom Zebro
Friend
