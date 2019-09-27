|
John S. "Screppy" Filipovits, 89, of Northampton, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Theresa A. "Tessie" (Geosits) Filipovits, who passed on November 4, 2016. Born January 10, 1930 in Northampton, he was a son of the late Frank and Rose (Sabara) Filipovits. Screppy worked for the former Modern Slack and then the former Cross Country Clothes for many years as a cutter. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. Screppy was a life member of St. Peter & Paul Hungarian Society and acted as vice president for 50 years. He was an avid bowler and loved the outdoors, especially spending time at his cabin in the woods that he visited every day. Survivors: daughter, Susan Hall and husband, Douglas; grandsons, Philip, Daniel and Derek; and several nieces and nephews. Screppy was predeceased by his brother, Frank, and sisters, Rose Stubits, Mary Sugra and Helen Filipovits. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 30th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Sunday night from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Lehigh Valley Hospice or the church in loving memory of Screppy.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 27, 2019