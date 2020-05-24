John S. Honzo Jr., of Bethlehem, passed away May 19, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Palmerton, Pa to the late John Sr. and Matilda Honzo and has been married for 70 years to his loving wife Marjorie. John served during WWII in the Navy as a Gunners Mate 1st Class; he then went on to work for the Fuller Co. and Bethlehem Steel as a welder for 36 years. He was a member of the Wanderers Club, The Home Association and the Jefferson Democratic Club in Bethlehem along with the Hungarian Club in Palmerton. He was predeceased by his sister Matilda Santos and daughter Linda Sander. John is survived by his wife Marjorie, Son Jan Honzo and wife Wendy-Jo Honzo-Vassa and 5 Grandchildren. A service will be announced in the future. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.