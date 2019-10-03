Home

NESTER FUNERAL HOME
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
NESTER FUNERAL HOME
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
NESTER FUNERAL HOME
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
John S. Kerstetter Sr.


1955 - 2019
John S. Kerstetter, Sr., 64, of Levittown, PA., formerly of Buffalo, NY., passed away in the Statesman Health and Rehabilitation Center, Levittown, PA. on September 22, 2019. He was the husband of the late Petera J. (Trapp) Kerstetter, who passed away in 2015. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of Ruth (Reinard) Kerstetter, Allentown, PA. and the late Marlin Kerstetter. John was a 1973 graduate of Emmaus High School. He worked for the Bethlehem Steel for many years, becoming a supervisor, and later moved to the Lackawanna Plant, until retiring in 2013. John was a member of the United Steel Workers Union. He loved his family and friends and was known to enjoy fly fishing and making his own flies and jigs. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Tara Lang. Survivors include two sons, John S. (Kimberly) Kerstetter, Jr., Orefield, PA., and Kristopher Lang, Allentown, PA.; daughter, Robin Lang, Allentown, PA.; four grandchildren, Aiden C., and Kallen T. Kerstetter, Scarlet N. and Audrey L. Lang; sister, Susan Shankweiler, Emmaus, PA; dear friends, Tom and Pat Zaborowski, Allentown, PA. John's Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA. 18066, with a calling hour to begin at 1:00 PM. Rev. Gary Whittington will officiate. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019
