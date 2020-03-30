|
John Stephen Phillip, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in the care of Country Meadows, Bethlehem. He was the widower of Audrey (Jacoby) Phillip they were married 57 years. Born in Bethlehem, one of 15 children he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Sulics) Phillip. John graduated from Penn State in 1963 with a degree in horticulture. He worked for Rodale organic gardens for 10 years while being employed by Bethlehem Steel as an electrician for over 42 years before retiring. He was a member of the former St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Bethlehem. John enjoyed gardening, playing basketball and bowling with the MORA club.
Survivors: John will be lovingly missed by daughters, Karen L. Cech, and Debra J. Brueningsen and her husband, David; sons, John O. Phillip and his wife Kelly and Christopher Phillip and his wife Nancy; 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret and Josephine and brother, Victor.
Services: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. An online viewing can be seen starting Friday, April 3, 2020 at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Please contact the funeral home for more information. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in John's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2020