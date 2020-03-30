Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Resources
More Obituaries for John Phillip
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Phillip

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Phillip Obituary
John Stephen Phillip, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in the care of Country Meadows, Bethlehem. He was the widower of Audrey (Jacoby) Phillip they were married 57 years. Born in Bethlehem, one of 15 children he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Sulics) Phillip. John graduated from Penn State in 1963 with a degree in horticulture. He worked for Rodale organic gardens for 10 years while being employed by Bethlehem Steel as an electrician for over 42 years before retiring. He was a member of the former St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Bethlehem. John enjoyed gardening, playing basketball and bowling with the MORA club.

Survivors: John will be lovingly missed by daughters, Karen L. Cech, and Debra J. Brueningsen and her husband, David; sons, John O. Phillip and his wife Kelly and Christopher Phillip and his wife Nancy; 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret and Josephine and brother, Victor.

Services: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. An online viewing can be seen starting Friday, April 3, 2020 at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Please contact the funeral home for more information. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in John's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now