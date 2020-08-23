John S. Wheeler, M.D., 88 years of age, and resident of Hokendauqua, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning August 20, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joyce M. (Schwenk) Wheeler for over 60 years. John was a dedicated member, former Elder and Sunday School teacher, at the First Presbyterian Church of Hokendauqua. Surviving beside his wife Joyce are daughter Laura, wife of the late Frank Cassavell of Pennington, NJ, and their children Andrew Cassavell and his wife Emily, Katie Cassavell McDonald and her husband Kyle, and Frank Cassavell; daughter Sharon Kulik of Moorestown, NJ, and her children William "KJ" Kulik, Bryce Kulik and his wife Annie, Seychelle and Quinlan Kulik; son John "Jack" Wheeler and his wife Amy of Frederick, MD, and their children Alaina and Erin Wheeler; son David Wheeler and his partner Marlise Montello of Lisbon, Portugal; sister Shelagh Smith of Vancouver, B.C.; brother William Wheeler and his wife Eileen of Vancouver, B.C.; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family; predeceased by his sister Elida "Bonnie" Harris and brother in law Eric Smith. John was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada to the late John H. and Kathleen (Ball) Wheeler. John was a Commissioned Officer in the Royal Canadian Infantry Corps, and served in Germany as a young 2nd Lt. with the Canadian Army, Seaforth Regiment.
He lived in Dawson City, Yukon, - then Vancouver, BC, Canada, and moved to Allentown, PA after graduating from the University of British Columbia Medical School with an M.D. degree. He met his future wife Joyce at the former Allentown General Hospital where he was completing a rotating internship, and Joyce was a new R.N. from Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia. He later completed a Pediatric Residency program at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. John was certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and a past member of the Lehigh County and the Pennsylvania Medical Societies.
Joyce and John were married on January 1, 1960 in Pennsburg, PA, and raised a family of 4 children in Hokendauqua, Whitehall Township, PA. In 1962 John opened a pediatric partnership practice with Dr. Martin Misenhimer in both Allentown and Northampton, and then Laurys Station – which later became known as Family Pediatricians as new doctors were added to the staff. He had staff privileges at both Allentown General and Sacred Heart Hospitals, and was a past Chairman of the Dept. of Pediatrics at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. John loved to teach and was given the "Teacher of the Year Award" in Pediatrics with Dr. Misenhimer in 1977. He was alumnus of the year at the former HealthEast Teaching Hospital in 1989. In 1994, John joined Dr. Misenhimer at Kids Peace Hospital as a consulting pediatrician, and enjoyed his 9 year tenure there.
He was a Master Gardener with Penn State University and Lehigh County – where he taught vegetable gardening to under-privileged, inner city Allentown youth. He was a Pennsylvania Certified Horticulturist, with a special love for trees and birds. After retiring, John returned to college to study ornithology (birds), horticulture, ecology, environmental science and other natural sciences. John enjoyed early morning walks with Joyce and their Golden Retriever, attending his nine grandchildren's events, and family gatherings.
He loved the seasons of the year, from the first Snowdrop in the spring garden, to summer picnics, the color and scent of autumn leaves, and the first quiet snowfall in winter with cherry wood burning in the fireplace. John was the sole proprietor of the Lehigh Valley Stamp Co., serving collectors around the world for over 30 years.
A Celebration of his life is being planned for next year. Memorial contributions honoring John may be presented to the First Presbyterian Church of Hokendauqua, 3005 S. Front Street, Whitehall, PA 18052, or to the charity of your choice
. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.