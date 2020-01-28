Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:30 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Yartymyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Yartymyk


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Yartymyk Obituary
John S. Yartymyk, 73 of Bethlehem died on Sunday January 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Husband of Kay (Apotsos) Yartymyk for 37 years until her death on August 15, 2006. John was born on March 8, 1946 in Fountain Hill son of the late John and Stephanny (Bednarchek) Yartymyk.

John graduated from Liberty High School in 1964. He worked as a laborer at the Bethlehem Steel Company and later at Dillon Floral Company. He was a member of the United Steelworkers of America. He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem and a member of the Seniors.

John enjoyed riding his bike on the Bethlehem Tow Path, gardening, coffee at WAWA and Giant. John loved his family especially his grandchildren , he never missed their games or school performances.

Survivors: His daughter Christine Y. Rinker and husband Matthew of Bethlehem, son Michael Yartymyk and wife Heather of Macungie; sister Susan Krasnai and husband Edward of Mount Joy; grandchildren Nicholas and Eleah Rinker, Benjamin and Gavin Yartymyk; sisters-in-Law Diamond Geiger, wife of Dennis of Kutztown and Mary Valianatos, wife of Anastasios of Bethlehem, brother-in-law George Apotsos and partner David DiGiacobbe of Yardley and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother L/CPL Michael H. Yartymyk, sister-in law Georgia and brother-in- law Frank Sebastionelli.

Services: There will be a viewing on Wednesday January 29th from 6PM to 8PM with a Trisagion Service at 7:30PM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center At Market Street Bethlehem. Funeral Service on Thursday January 29th at 1PM with a viewing from 12noon to 1PM in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 W. Union Blvd. Bethlehem. Burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Family House, Inc. 5001 Baum Blvd, Ste 545, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -