John S. Zajac of Kennett Square died on December 11, 2019 at Chester County Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Vicky L. Zajac; his sister Mary J. Zajac of Walnutport, PA; and two nephews, Joseph Meleski, Slatington, PA, and Michael Meleski, Walnutport, PA.
Born on August 3, 1928 in Slatington, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph Zajac and the late Mary V. Zajac. He was preceded in death by his sister Anna Meleski.
In 1960 he married the late June M. Miller. He graduated from Hahneman Medical College and Hospital, School of Allied Health in Philadelphia, PA. He pursued further undergraduate and graduate studies at St. Joseph's College and Temple University Graduate School of Medicine in Philadelphia, and Villanova College and Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania.
He held various management positions with UpJohn and SmithKline Beecham in Atlanta and King of Prussia until he retired in 1990. He married Vicky Kelly in 1993 and lived in West Chester until 2006, and in Kennett Square from 2006.
John loved to cook, and for 10 years he assisted in providing monthly lunches for the St. Agnes Day Room.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester, PA, 19382, where family and friends may call beginning at 10am. Interment will be private.
In his memory, contributions may be made to St. Agnes Day Room, at 233 W Gay St., West Chester, PA 19380.
Arrangements are being handled by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home INC., West Chester, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 14, 2019