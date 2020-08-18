John Samok, Jr., 78, of Edgemont Avenue, Palmerton, Pennsylvania, died Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Karen K. (Kratzel) Samok who passed in 1999. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late John, Sr. and Anna (Dankanich) Samok.
John was a life long member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Palmerton. He was a member of Palmerton High School's Class of 1959. During the Vietnam Era, 194-1966, John served his country honorably in the Army. He was employed by the former NJ Zinc Co., Palmerton from 1966-1981 and later from 1982 until his retirement in 1997. John was employed by AMPAL Corp., Aquashicola. After retiring, he cared for his grandsons, John, and Timothy. He was very proud of all of their academic and athletic achievements at Palmerton Area High School. John was also a very devoted fan of the Blue Bombers Football Team, wrestling team, and the track team. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, and was a member of several local rod and gun clubs. John also restored two classic Ford Mavericks, and enjoyed showing them at local area car shows.
Survivors: Daughter, Deanna C. wife of Peter Iles of Palmerton. 2 grandsons. Sisters, Mary Ann Tomish of Palmerton, Janette wife of Glenn Youse of Allentown. Brother, Michael and wife Jean of Palmerton. Several nieces and nephews.
Services: Divine Liturgy, 12:00Noon, Thursday, August 20, 2020, St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 106 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Campton Funeral GHome, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Interment is with Military Honors, 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Vladimir's Lower Cemetery, Fireline Road, Palmerton. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: May be made in his memory to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 141 W. High Street, Nesquehoning, PA 18240 or American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Suite #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.