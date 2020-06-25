John Sandous Wormley Jr.
1947 - 2020
John Sandous Wormley Jr., 72, of Macungie, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16th at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. John was born October 19, 1947 in Plainfield, New Jersey, to his loving parents the late John S. Wormley Sr. and Emma L. (Joyner) Wormley. John was a 1965 graduate of Plainfield High School and received his B.A. from Thomas Edison State University. He was married for 22 years to the love of his life, the late Gloria Wormley.

John worked at AT&T/ Lucent Techonologies until he retired where he was a software developer and a Technical Training Instructor. After retirement, John decided to pursue a second career in real estate. He thoroughly enjoyed life, jazz festivals, music and being outdoors in the sun. He also loved spending time with his daughter. John is survived by his loving daughter, Cindy Armstrong-Moore who dedicated her life to taking care of him when his health started to fail; a sister Sheila (Henry) Coleman, brother Donald (Palma) Wormley, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 27th at 1:00 p.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Visitation starts one hour prior at 12 noon. Directions at www.AllentownFunerals.com

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
