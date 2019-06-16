|
John Schade
John Schade, 91, of Allentown, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Jean M. (Heydt) Schade. Born in Kutztown, he was a son of the late Edwin and Florence A. (Hertzog) Schade. John was a graduate of Kutztown H.S. and served with the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a watchmaker for Freeman Jewelers for 30 years before retiring in 1992. Mr. Schade was a member of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church. He was also a member of Boyertown Masonic Lodge #741, Pike Township Sportsmen's Relief Assoc., Lyons Fire Co. and Kutztown Fire Co.
Survivors: Son: Larry A. Schade and wife Aletha of Allentown; Daughter: Lori A. Shelly and husband Eric of Coopersburg; Grandchildren: Melanie, Tabitha, Spencer; Brother: Edwin Schade of Lyons; Sister: Betty Kurzweg of Fleetwood. John was predeceased by sisters Anna Gambler and Elda Gehringer.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Rd., Allentown 18103.
