John "Pas" Seier
John "Pas" Seier from Garrison, NY passed away peacefully April 17, 2020.

He was born December 20, 1946 to Dorothy Stednitz and Leo Seier in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by both. He was also predeceased by his sister, Dorothea Daubert and the joy of his life, his grandson Alex J. Malon. He will be missed dearly by his loving wife Kathi, his daughter Toni and husband Robert Malon and brother Leo. Also by his in-laws, Bob Daubert, Bill and Ellen Hillman and Ed and Em Hillman. He was Uncle John (UJ) to many nephews and nieces. He had an endless list of the greatest friends he considered family.

He had a long and successful career in the food industry and owned his own business for many years.

He was truly the life of the party; he was a master storyteller and possessed a combination of playfulness and a passionate interest in the lives of others. He played Santa for about 50 children of his family and friends every year.

Nothing was more important to him than family. He spent his life mentoring others and helping those he loved any way he could. He had a pure, gentle, loving soul and to know him was to love him.

A celebration of this amazing man's life will be held at a later date.

Please consider a donation to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Alex-J--Malon

Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
