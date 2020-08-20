John Skrip, Jr., 79 years young, passed quickly from this world of a heart attack on August 17, 2020. John, born May 14th, 1941 in Fountain Hill, was the oldest son of John Skrip Sr. and Olga Orban Skrip. John attended Hellertown Lower Saucon High School, Class of '59 and graduated from Penn State University in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Following his graduation, he faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, with a rank of Specialist 5th Class and spent a year in Korea proudly working as a construction engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers prior to the Vietnam War era. After his service, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Reichard. Together, they celebrated 54 years of marriage on June 18th.
John's professional legacy includes building two successful companies from the ground up: Berkleigh Excavating, 1970 - 1987 and Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery, that just celebrated its 35 anniversary. John had a true entrepreneurial spirit, a Larger than Life personality, and he will be remembered as an incredible visionary. Most recently, John purchased Terry Hill Water Park and was in the process of rehabilitating the property.
Far beyond his business accomplishments, John's personal legacy will carry on in the character, integrity, and work ethic he demanded and instilled in his children and grandchildren. He painstakingly impressed upon his children that to achieve greatness, you must be willing to put your 'blood, sweat and tears into it'. John greatly valued family time. 'On the patch' as John fondly called his properties, he loved to mow grass because, as he said, he would have his best thoughts there. John and wife Pat frequented their Cape Cod home, in Eastham, Massachusetts. Countless pastimes on the Cape include walks on the beach, clamming, shucking oysters, eating lobster, and simply putzing around. He generously shared all of these timeless activities with his beloved mother, cherished wife, children and grandchildren. John valued foreign cultures and travel; most notably, he flew his family to Spain for a once-in-a-lifetime experience to eat, breathe and live the culture firsthand.
John was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Saint Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield where he attended weekly mass for decades.
Survivors: Remaining here to carry on his legacy are his wife, Pat; son John III and his wife Stormy; oldest daughter Lori Anewalt and her husband Eddie; youngest daughter Kari Gavenus and her husband Jim. John cherished his 6 grandchildren, John IV, Jacob Michael, Joseph Donald, sons of John III and Stormy Skrip; Lucia Maria and Francisco Samuel, children of Lori and Eddie Anewalt; and Levi James, son of Karolyn and Jim Gavenus. It would be remiss if we did not include John's beloved Rottweiler and faithful friend, Decha. John's brother, Robert M. Skrip and his wife Linda are also surviving.
Service: Family and friends may pay their respects from 4:00 – 7:00 pm., Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the Hospitality Room of Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery in Breinigsville. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. The Mass will be available via zoom on the Heintzelman website. Interment with military honors will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville has be entrusted with the arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Please note, all Covid precautions will be taken for attendees' safety.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church and/or Salvation Army of the Lehigh Valley both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.