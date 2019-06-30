John Paul Sulick, formerly of Emmaus, Pa, passed away in Los Angeles on June 25th at the age of 80. He was born in Palmerton, Pa to John J. and Mary Sulick and was predeceased by his son Jon M. Sulick.



John had graduated Palmerton high school Class of 1957, had served in the U.S. Army and had worked for most of his life at Bethlehem Steel. He was a talented pianist, a former member of St Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus and a member of The Compassionate Friends. With his sense of humor and kind soul, anyone who knew him couldn't help but love him. Above all, he was a loving, dedicated father. He is survived by his Daughter Aymae Sulick of Hawthorne, CA.



On Tuesday July 2nd, a visitation will be held at the Mausoleum at Grandview Cemetery, in Allentown, from 10:00AM until a Service at 11:00AM. www.weberfuneralhomes.com.



Contributions may be made in John's memory to the HumaneSociety. Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019