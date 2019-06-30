Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mausoleum at Grandview Cemetery
Allentown, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mausoleum at Grandview Cemetery
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sulick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sulick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Sulick Obituary
John Paul Sulick, formerly of Emmaus, Pa, passed away in Los Angeles on June 25th at the age of 80. He was born in Palmerton, Pa to John J. and Mary Sulick and was predeceased by his son Jon M. Sulick.

John had graduated Palmerton high school Class of 1957, had served in the U.S. Army and had worked for most of his life at Bethlehem Steel. He was a talented pianist, a former member of St Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus and a member of The Compassionate Friends. With his sense of humor and kind soul, anyone who knew him couldn't help but love him. Above all, he was a loving, dedicated father. He is survived by his Daughter Aymae Sulick of Hawthorne, CA.

On Tuesday July 2nd, a visitation will be held at the Mausoleum at Grandview Cemetery, in Allentown, from 10:00AM until a Service at 11:00AM. www.weberfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions may be made in John's memory to the HumaneSociety.
Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.