|
|
July 25, 2019. Preceded in death by his brother Aloysius McFall; great nephew Andrew Watson. He is survived by his beloved niece Sheila Mahlman; great nieces Trinity Watson and Haley Bakanowsky; I brother Richard T. McFall; 3 sisters Margaret Mary McFall (Louis) Mahlman, Claire Marie McFall (Jim) Campion, Geralyn Marie McFall (Johnathan) Curzon, and several friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Wed. July 31st at St. Patrick's Church, 242 S. 20th St. Phila. Pa. 19103 (upper church). A Viewing will be held in church from 9 to 10:45 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. Yeadon PA. Arr. by DINAN FH.
Published in Morning Call on July 29, 2019