John T. "Johnny" Yanders, 89, of Northampton was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on December 3. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann (Stubits) Yanders for 66 years, who was the love of his life. John was the son of the late Josephine (Kozero) and John Yanders, Sr. He was a proud Army veteran and member of the local Catholic War Veterans and VFW organizations.

A devout catholic, John was a member of Queenship of Mary Church in Northampton and a dedicated pierogi maker at the former St. Michael's polish church. He cherished his many rosaries, and would regularly honor his patron St. Rita with a rose on her feast day Thursdays in the church chapel.

John retired from NGK Metals in Reading, where he worked as a metallurgical engineering associate for 25 years. In his earlier days he worked as a fearless commercial painter, upgrading area monuments and the flagpole atop the PPL building. He was co-founder of the Lappawinzo Gun Club and an accomplished trapshooter for 60 years. A loyal Yankees fan, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, polka dancing, and playing his harmonica, a talent he felt was a gift from God.

His family was his greatest passion. Besides his loving spouse, John is survived by his "special" son Tommy of Nazareth, son Robert, husband of Lynne of Harpswell, ME, daughter Janet Heminitz, wife of John of Walnutport, and sister Dolores Horvath, wife of Paul of Whitehall. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Heather, Janelle, Brad, Jocelyn, Melissa and Matthew, 2 great grandsons Paxton and Nolan, and many nieces and nephews.

Covid concluded John's earthly journey. Donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or his son Tommy's care facility, Step-by-Step Inc., in care of Reichel Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private, with a memorial mass to be announced in 2021.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
