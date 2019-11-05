Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. John's E.C. Church
405 N. Jerome St.
Allentown, PA
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's E.C. Church
405 N. Jerome St.
Allentown, PA
John T. "Jack" Zimmerman, 82, of Allentown died in his home on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born in Allentown, He was the son of the late John and Olga R. (Tust) Zimmerman. He was a graduate of Allentown High School, Class of 1954 and was a member of St. John's E.C. Church, Allentown. Jack was an U.S. Army veteran and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked at Lehigh Structural Steel in Allentown, J.O. Krapf and Sons Truck Repair Service on Hanover Avenue, and was a union laborer and welder for many years.

Survivors: Brother, Henry M. Zimmerman, husband of Laura; Sister, Kathleen Kuhns; and several Nephews and Nieces. He was preceded in death by a Sister, Judith A. Dowling in 1980.

Services: Memorial, 1 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. John's E.C. Church, 405 N. Jerome St., Allentown, PA 18109. A visitation will be held from Noon to 1:00 p.m. Friday in the church. Interment in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church at the above mentioned address.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2019
