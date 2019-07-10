Home

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
1861 Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
1861 Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA
John Terefinko


1924 - 2019
John Terefinko Obituary
John Terefinko passed away on Sunday July 7, 2019 at his home in Bethlehem while holding the hand of his wife Genevieve. They had celebrated 65 years of marriage in 2018. John would have reached his 95th birthday on July 24.

In addition to his wife, John will be remembered forever by his children, Donna Terefinko Whiteford and her husband Robert, and John (Jack) Terefinko and his wife Sara as well as by his grandchildren Nicole, Chris, Kendall, and Connor.

Born in Mahanoy Plane, PA John graduated from Gilberton High School and went on to serve in the US Army Air Force in World War II. Trained in radar operations he was deployed throughout the European theater. After training in England John landed in Normandy before being sent to France and Germany. Upon completion of his three years of service John returned home.

After their marriage, John and Genevieve settled in Bethlehem where they resided for over 64 years. John's career took him to Mack Trucks where he retired after 25 years of service to be able to fully enjoy his next career as a proud and caring grandfather. John was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.

John was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Anna (Holowaty) Terefinko, his brothers Michael, William and Joseph and his sisters Helen Mathey, Julia Wirth and Stella Ruble.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John may be made to the church. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019
