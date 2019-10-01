|
Tom Balas,71,of Easton passed away on Monday Sept 23,2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Ellamay (Kreisinger) Balas. born in Pittsburgh area , he was the son of Paul and Elizabeth Balas He graduated from Ursinus college with a B.S. in Chemistry and from Widener University with an MBA.
He is survived by his wife and his children: Joy Meharg and her husband David and Helen Shafer and her husband Timothy and one grandchild, Ethan Meharg.
A memorial service will be held on Oct 19 at 10:30 AM at Lehigh Valley Church of Christ, 3400 Brodhead Rd, Bethlehem, Pa 18020.Lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to :American Chemical Society Project SEED (www.acs.org/donate) or Hawk Mountain Sanctuary (www.hawkmountain.org)
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019