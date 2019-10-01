Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Lehigh Valley Church of Christ
3400 Brodhead Rd,
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John Balas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas Balas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thomas Balas Obituary
Tom Balas,71,of Easton passed away on Monday Sept 23,2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Ellamay (Kreisinger) Balas. born in Pittsburgh area , he was the son of Paul and Elizabeth Balas He graduated from Ursinus college with a B.S. in Chemistry and from Widener University with an MBA.

He is survived by his wife and his children: Joy Meharg and her husband David and Helen Shafer and her husband Timothy and one grandchild, Ethan Meharg.

A memorial service will be held on Oct 19 at 10:30 AM at Lehigh Valley Church of Christ, 3400 Brodhead Rd, Bethlehem, Pa 18020.Lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to :American Chemical Society Project SEED (www.acs.org/donate) or Hawk Mountain Sanctuary (www.hawkmountain.org)
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.