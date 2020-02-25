|
John Thomas DeValle, age 61, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, passed away on February 19 2020 in Maryland. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was a son of John DeValle of Allentown, PA and the late Ada (Nentwig) DeValle. John served our country in the Army in peacetime in Germany as a paratrooper. For much of his career he was a Engineering Technician for various government organizations. In his free time he enjoyed Chip and Putt, Racquetball, Tennis, and Softball. Most of all, he cherished his time with family. In addition to his father, he is survived by two sons, Jeffrey DeValle (Brittany) of Pennsburg PA and Jonathon DeValle of Quakertown, PA; one daughter Sara Scheetz (Tom Lockard) of Quakertown, PA; two sisters, Deborah Richard (James) of Allentown and Ada Krebs (Don) of Smethport, PA and his former wife Denise DeValle of Quakertown PA. You are invited to visit with John's family and friends from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service Ltd. 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, PA 18951. His funeral service will follow at 11AM. Interment will be in Quakertown Union Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Upper Bucks SPCA, 60 Reservoir Rd, Quakertown, PA 18951
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020