Home

POWERED BY

Services
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John DeValle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas DeValle


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thomas DeValle Obituary
John Thomas DeValle, age 61, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, passed away on February 19 2020 in Maryland. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was a son of John DeValle of Allentown, PA and the late Ada (Nentwig) DeValle. John served our country in the Army in peacetime in Germany as a paratrooper. For much of his career he was a Engineering Technician for various government organizations. In his free time he enjoyed Chip and Putt, Racquetball, Tennis, and Softball. Most of all, he cherished his time with family. In addition to his father, he is survived by two sons, Jeffrey DeValle (Brittany) of Pennsburg PA and Jonathon DeValle of Quakertown, PA; one daughter Sara Scheetz (Tom Lockard) of Quakertown, PA; two sisters, Deborah Richard (James) of Allentown and Ada Krebs (Don) of Smethport, PA and his former wife Denise DeValle of Quakertown PA. You are invited to visit with John's family and friends from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service Ltd. 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, PA 18951. His funeral service will follow at 11AM. Interment will be in Quakertown Union Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Upper Bucks SPCA, 60 Reservoir Rd, Quakertown, PA 18951
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -