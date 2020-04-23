John Thomas Heilman, Jr., 84, of Allentown, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2020 at Phoebe Nursing Home in Allentown. He was the husband of Paula A. (Williams) Heilman. The couple celebrated 61 years of marriage on January 25. Born in York, PA, he was the son of the late John Thomas, Sr. and Edith (Grim) Heilman. He was a graduate of Gettysburg College, Class of 1962. John was a Marine Corps Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a Member of the F & AM Greenleaf Lodge # 561 in Allentown. He was employed by PPL for 35 years until his retirement in 1994. Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Lori Chase and her husband Jonathan; Son, David Heilman and his wife Karen; and 4 Grandchildren. Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.