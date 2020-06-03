John Thomas "Tom" Spaar, 89, husband of Dorothy Seip for 65 years, went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 1, 2020. Mr. Spaar was born in Allentown, PA to the late John Edward and Helen Kehs Spaar. He was a 1948 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church. Tom was a former employee of the Fuller Company in Catasauqua, PA, Rust Engineering in Charleston, TN, J.E. Sirrine in Greenville, SC, and Phillips Fiber in Simpsonville, SC. He was a US Army veteran who served in Korea from 1948-1952. Surviving, in addition to his wife are, three sons, Michael Spaar (Pam), Eugene Spaar (Ann) and John Spaar; a brother, Leonard Spaar (Cathy); a sister, Lucille Fox; five grandchildren, Jason Spaar, Gretchen Smith, Lisa Black, Jonathan Spaar and Briana Beverstock and seventeen great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Stephen Spaar; a brother, Charles Spaar and a sister, Barbara Wieand.



Funeral Services will be 11am Thursday at Fairview Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store