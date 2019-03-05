Dr. John C. Traupman 96, of Penn Valley, Narberth Pa, WW II veteran, University professor, author of translation dictionaries of languages in Latin and German to English, a prolific author of many Latin related subjects died on 02-18.19. His wife, Pauline, with whom he was married for 70 years died on 12-07-18. Dr. Traupman was born in Nazareth, Pa, attended Geneva Seminary in Ohio, enlisted in the US Army after graduating high school. Although fluent in German, he was sent to Japan where he became fluent in the language while rising to the rank of Sgt. Major. After the war he enrolled and graduated from Moravian College with a degree in Latin and the Classics. He went on to earn a doctorate from Princeton University.He joined St.Joseph`s College (Now the University) faculty where he enjoyed a 38 year career as a University professor., the last 30 years as head of the classical department. John was also instrumental in the growth of the Philadelphia Classical Society where he was president for 8 years. John also found time to teach night school at Villanova University for many years. John published numerous books and was highly sought after as a public speaker at universities and public events .He covered subjects such as Roman,Greek,Egyptian history and archaeology.John received numerous awards and was known world wide for his publications that are still being used in Universities to this day. He is survived by his sister Rose Yost, his daughter Diane Phillips, Grandson Colin Phillips,Son-In-Law Nick Phillips and many nieces and nephews.There will be a private family gathering in Nazareth Pa. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary