Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
New Life Church
New Tripoli , PA
John Vavryshko Jr.


1951 - 2019
John Vavryshko Jr., age 68, passed away in his New Tripoli home on June 28th, 2019. He was born on April 14th,1951,in Allentown to the late John Vavryshko Sr and Mary Mack Vavryshko. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Walnock. He is survived by his wife Sherri kopfer Vavryshko of 49 years, his children John Vavryshko lll and Stacy Vavryshko Geltrude, his grandchildren John Vavryshko lV and Hannah Vavryshko, Daniel Geltrude and Sophia Geltrude,his sisters Pat Sierer, Dona McIntire and Cindy Dauble .John graduated from William Allen High school, class of 1970. John was a machine operator for consolidated containers and retired in 2013. John had a talent for fixing cars and other machinery,home renovations,woodworking,welding,he enjoyed working with his hands and the challenge of fixing anything. Services will be held at New Life Church, New Tripoli on July 24th at 12 pm. In Johns memory in lies of flowers, please donate to New Life Church specifying

Allentown rescue mission or Jerusalem house.
Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019
