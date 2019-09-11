|
John W. Bechtold, 90 years, formerly of Fullerton and Walnutport, died Monday September 9th, 2019 in Bloomsburg, PA. John was the husband of the late Phyllis M. (Schaffer) Bechtold. Born in Fullerton, he was a son of the late John K. and Helen (Parker) Bechtold.
John was a member of the former St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Catasauqua. He served during the Korean War in the Navy on the U.S.S. Orion. He was a charter and life member of the Fullerton American Legion Post 367. John worked for 35 years before retiring from the maintenance department of Tarkett of Whitehall. He was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed caring for his garden and refinishing furniture.
Surviving are his son Barry Bechtold and his wife Barbara; brothers Charles ("Bull"), James, William, Richard and Ronald Bechtold; step grandson Derek Smith; step granddaughter Lindsay Smith and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Maryann and brother Robert.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday, September 13th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, 18032. His viewing will be from 10-11am Friday at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery – Howertown. Memorial contributions may be made in his name care of the Fullerton American Legion Post 367, 609 Fullerton Ave, Whitehall, PA 18052. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 11, 2019