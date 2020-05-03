John W. Crouthamel
1940 - 2020
John Willard Crouthamel passed away on April 28, 2020 in Toms River NJ. John was born on June 23, 1940 in Quakertown. He attended Quakertown High School class of 1958. Son of the late Willard H Crouthamel and the late Katherine (Marcks) Crouthamel. John was married to the late Deborah (Leamer) Crouthamel and survived by 5 children Jon, Jamie, Sean, Daniel and Nicole. John was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was a long standing member of the Trumbauersville Lions club, lifetime member of Pale Town Rod & Gun Club and the NRA. He enjoyed cars, boating, fishing and he loved Maryland crabs. Due to COVID19 there will be no public services.

Published in Morning Call from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 entries
My deepest sympathy to Marilyn Urato and to John's family. You will be greatly missed. Rest in eternal peace John
Linda Rice
Friend
We are very sad at the passing of John. He will be missed by many especially his loving companion Marilyn. I'll always remember how he loved our barbecues, especially the desserts! Rest in peace John.❤
Eileen fuller
Friend
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Marilyn
Significant Other
John will be greatly missed and always be in my heart. Rest in eternal peace John.
Marilyn
Significant Other
Rest In Peace John! I always enjoyed out conversations. May God bless you and youre family.
Craig
Friend
