John Willard Crouthamel passed away on April 28, 2020 in Toms River NJ. John was born on June 23, 1940 in Quakertown. He attended Quakertown High School class of 1958. Son of the late Willard H Crouthamel and the late Katherine (Marcks) Crouthamel. John was married to the late Deborah (Leamer) Crouthamel and survived by 5 children Jon, Jamie, Sean, Daniel and Nicole. John was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was a long standing member of the Trumbauersville Lions club, lifetime member of Pale Town Rod & Gun Club and the NRA. He enjoyed cars, boating, fishing and he loved Maryland crabs. Due to COVID19 there will be no public services.



