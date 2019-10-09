Home

John W. Dundore

John W. Dundore Obituary
John W. Dundore, 71 years, formerly of Reading, died October 4th 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Linda (George) Dundore of Allentown. John was a son of the late Warren D. and Nelda (Koch) Dundore.

John worked for many years as a supervisor at HAB Industries in Allentown before retiring.

Surviving along with his wife Linda are his children John W. Dundore, Jr.; step son Robert Shull and wife Becky; daughter Lynn Marie Allen; step daughters Lori Mark and Jaimie Diefendefer; sisters Peggy Harmon, Linda Wails, Nancy Wails, Sue Quinter, Ann Reid, Jane Riggins; brother James Willard, 10 grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019
