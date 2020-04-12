Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
John W. Lutton Obituary
John "Jack" W. Lutton, 79, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was the son of the late John L. and Charlotte R. (Balliett) Lutton. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bertram and Robert Lutton and sister, Christianna Andersen.

Jack loved to listen to classical music and jazz, was an avid fisherman, enjoyed long walks, taking pictures, cooking and spending time with his family. He was proud to have worked for Sodexo at Moravian College for over 25 years.

Uncle Jack was a kind soul and will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their families.

Services will be private.

Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020
