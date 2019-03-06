John W. Marczyk, 94, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 02, 2019 in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, Lehighton. Born in Nesquehoning, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Lehonchock) Marczyk. He was employed as a miner in the Nesquehoning mines and later worked in the maintenance department for the Zollinger-Harned Department Store in Allentown. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during WWII. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Jim Thorpe and the Nesquehoning Legion. Surviving are a sister Violet Marczyk of Lehighton; many nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by sisters Helen Porembo, Frances Hasting, Martha Yatsko, and Mary Sabo and brothers Joseph and Frank Marczyk. A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Joseph Church, 526 North Street, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229 with Rev. James Ward officiating. Interment will be held in S.S. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call 10-11:00 A.M in the Church. Donations will be accepted in his name to the Church. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary