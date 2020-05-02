John W. Mitana
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Mitana, 79, of Lake Suzy, FL, formerly of Allentown, passed away April 29, 2020 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, FL. He was the husband of Joyce E. (Nichols) Mitana, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Mokris) Mitana. John was employed at Western Electric for 39 years until his retirement. He was a 1957 graduate of Allentown High School. John was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Survivors: Wife; Son, John W. Mitana III and his wife, Deborah; Daughter, Diane E. Jamison; Brother, William J. Mitana; Grandchildren, Jessica Jamison, Daniel Jamison V.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 1123 E. End Blvd., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved