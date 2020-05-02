John W. Mitana, 79, of Lake Suzy, FL, formerly of Allentown, passed away April 29, 2020 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, FL. He was the husband of Joyce E. (Nichols) Mitana, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Mokris) Mitana. John was employed at Western Electric for 39 years until his retirement. He was a 1957 graduate of Allentown High School. John was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors: Wife; Son, John W. Mitana III and his wife, Deborah; Daughter, Diane E. Jamison; Brother, William J. Mitana; Grandchildren, Jessica Jamison, Daniel Jamison V.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 1123 E. End Blvd., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.
Survivors: Wife; Son, John W. Mitana III and his wife, Deborah; Daughter, Diane E. Jamison; Brother, William J. Mitana; Grandchildren, Jessica Jamison, Daniel Jamison V.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 1123 E. End Blvd., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.