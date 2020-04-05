|
Dr. John W. Reinhart, 85 years, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Rita C. (Barbush) Reinhart for 60 years this past December. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Angstadt) Reinhart.
He graduated from Albright College and the Temple University School of Medicine. After graduating from medical school, John had a family practice in Allentown for over 30 years. John and Rita were members of Jordan Lutheran Church in Orefield.
Survivors: wife, Rita, children, Peter Reinhart (Denise), John Reinhart, Suzanne Donham (Robert), and David Reinhart (Roseanne); and 2 grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions, graveside services will be private at Jordan Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020