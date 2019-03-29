John W. Sweeney, 99, of Moore Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Eileen J. (OBrien) Sweeney. They were married for 21 years. He worked as a sales engineer for Worthington Pump Co. in NJ for 47 years retiring in 1984. He was a dedicated volunteer for 27 years with the Kearney Kardinals Crew Team, Kearney, NJ. He was also an active member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Bethlehem. In addition to his wife, Eileen, he is survived by his son, Timothy Sweeney of Belvidere, NJ; daughter, Janet Eggars (Gerry) of Neptune, NJ; stepchildren, Brien Delaney (Kimberly); Timothy Delaney both of Moore Twp.; Robert Delaney (Darota) of Wanaque, NJ; Mary Koroghlian (George ) of Montvale, NJ; 9 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy and 4 brothers. Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday, March 31st from 6-8:00 p.m. at the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem and on Monday April 1st, from 10-10:45 a.m. in Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem (Upper Saucon Twp.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place later. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Covenant House, 461 Eighth Ave., New York, NY 10001 Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary