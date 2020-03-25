Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
John W. Yerk Sr.

John W. Yerk Sr. Obituary
John W. Yerk Sr., 90, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020 at his home. He was born in Allentown, the son of the late John and Martine (Gerhab) Yerk. He was the husband of the late Anna M. (Kolleogy) Yerk. John started working in 1959 for the City of Bethlehem as a police officer and worked through the ranks to become Police Commissioner before retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church Bethlehem, FOP Star Lodge #20, and served on the Board of Directors of the Bethlehem Boys and Girls Club. John was an avid golfer and a passionate gardener who always shared his bounty with his neighbors and friends.

He will be lovingly remembered by his son, John W. Yerk Jr. and wife Wendy, grandchildren, Gregory Yerk and wife Sarah, Jamie Carfang and husband Michael, and Ryan Kery and wife Natasha, 5 great grandchildren, and a brother Rodney Yerk. He was preceded in death by daughter, Sandra Kery and sister, Ramona Mital.

Due to the health concerns of the Covid- 19 virus, services are being held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Boys & Girls Club 1430 Fritz Dr. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Send online condolences to www.ConnellFuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2020
