John Woroniak, 97, of Coopersburg, passed away November 7, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Mary (Barnack) Woroniak. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Chuna) Woroniak. John served in the U.S. Army as a Medic during WWII. He worked for Bethlehem Steel and then for Orlando Diefenderfer as a construction electrician for over 40 years. John was a member of St. Marys Ukrainian Orthodox Church and their Seniors Group. He was also part of the Building and Grounds Committee for St. Marys. John was also a member of the American Legion Post #945, the VFW Post #8282, the former UKES Club and an active volunteer for the Allentown Symphony Hall. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid fisherman and hunter. John will be deeply missed.



Survivors: daughters- Judy Miller of Coopersburg, Susan Harwick and husband Stanley of Macungie; grandchildren- Tanya Raschke (Matthew), Amy Dritt (Christopher), Rachel Kramer (Brad), Jason Dilliard (Jennifer) and Kelly Dilliard (Mark Sweeney); step-grandchildren- Cynthia Haenn (Ken), Kristin (Gene); great grandchildren- Max and Zachary Raschke, Leah Kramer, Shiloh Dritt, Autumn Dritt, Madelynn Dilliard; step-great grandchildren- Thomas Swanson (Kimberly), Adam Swanson, Ben Swanson (Katie), Amanda Eveland (John), Eric DiMatteo (Terésa), Gabrielle Haenn, Jennifer Fugita (Wayne); step-great great grandchildren- Josette and Jessie Fujta. He was predeceased by brothers- Michael and Stephen "Chip" and sisters- Josephine Peters, Olga Muick, Mary Grischott, Sophie Christopharo and Catherine Woroniak.



A viewing will be held Saturday, November 14th 9:30-10:30AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. After paying your respects, please feel free to wait for the family at St. Marys Ukrainian Orthodox Church 1031 Fullerton Ave Allentown, PA 18102 for an 11AM Funeral Service. Social Distancing is required and temperatures will be checked prior to church entry. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John's memory to the church.



